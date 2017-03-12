|
International Edition
Sunday
March, 12, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Philadelphia Flower Show gives visitors a taste of Holland
|
AP March 12, 2017, 12:05 am TWN
|
PHILADELPHIA -- It might be cold and snowy outside, but visitors to the Philadelphia Flower Show will be ushered into the spring-like, endless flower fields of Holland.
A rainbow sea of 30,000 tulips and other blooms will stretch seemingly into the horizon as a canopy of 6,000 cut and dried flowers floats overhead. Bridges covered in Delft tiles, illuminated windmills and splashing canals will welcome them.
The festival runs Saturday through March 19 and is billed as the largest event of its kind in the U.S.
The show attracted about 255,000 people last year.
Crews were putting the finishing touches on displays Friday.
After an unseasonably balmy February, the show gets underway just as temperatures drop. A high of 32 is expected Saturday and a snowstorm in the forecast for Tuesday.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Trump reaffirms 'one China policy' in call with China's Xi Jinping
2
Trump backs 'One China' policy in call with Xi
3
Titanic' actor Bill Paxton has died: family representatives
4
SpaceX launches rocket from NASA's historic moon pad
5
Accountants in Oscar mistake off the show
6
7 Earth-size worlds found orbiting star; could hold life
7
New highs for US stocks; Dow win streak longest since 1987
8
Philippines protests 'Madam Secretary' portrayal of leader
9
China's Recon buys $100M majority stake in Millennium Films
10
New York Times to broadcast 'truth' ad during Academy Awards