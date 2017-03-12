|
Nicki Minaj addresses Remy Ma drama in new song 'No Frauds'
|
AP March 12, 2017, 9:59 am TWN
|
NEW YORK- Nicki Minaj has responded to Remy Ma's harsh diss track in a new song featuring her label mates Drake and Lil Wayne.
Minaj addressed Ma on "No Frauds," released Friday. She raps about Ma's six-year jail stint for assault and her record sales. Minaj also says Jay Z didn't clear his rap verse for Ma's album, and mentions Ma's son and husband, rapper Papoose.
It comes two weeks after Ma released "Shether," a blistering track where she claims Minaj uses ghostwriters and attacks her appearance. Ma released a second diss song, "Another One," days later.
Minaj wrote Friday on Instagram that "diss records can't be lies. Great diss records are FACTS. But here @ Young Money, we don't do diss records, we drop HIT RECORDS & diss u ON them."
