Precious bells
|
AP March 9, 2017, 12:26 am TWN
|
This June 1, 2015 file photo shows ceremonial bells at the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston. They are worth more than US$7 million, belonging to the 250-year-old Touro Synagogue in Newport, Rhode Island. A federal appeals court is wading into the battle over control of the nation's oldest synagogue and ownership of the set of ceremonial bells.
.
|
