Spectators grab a front-sled seat for Iditarod

ANCHORAGE, Alaska -- The sound of howling dogs filled downtown Anchorage on Saturday as mushers from around the world gathered for the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.

About 2,000 dogs belonging to 72 mushers waited their turn — some more patiently and less vocally than others — to hit the trail this year. The race spans nearly 1,000 miles of Alaska wilderness, including the last stretch when the teams battle the frozen Bering Sea coast en route to the finish line in the community of Nome.

The ceremonial start is a fan-friendly event designed to show off mushing to fans in Alaska's largest city. Spectators pet the dogs, mingled with mushers and even grabbed an autograph or two.

Racers then left the downtown area every two minutes in a staggered start with an Iditarider — people who won auctions for a prime spot in a competitor's sled — for an 11-mile course on city trails and streets.

Carol Stedman, a retired postal worker from Alexandria, Virginia, was an Iditarider for the fifth time since 2011. That was the first time she came to Anchorage to watch the start of the race.

She said after that initial experience, she crossed the Iditarod off her bucket list and put it on her to-do list.

"You're in the sled, you see everything going on, it's like a big party all the way out of town," she said Saturday morning while wearing a stocking cap fashioned like a Husky dog.

"Seeing the interaction between the mushers and the dogs is just spectacular," she said. "Everybody should do it once."

Amanda Gourley of Sacramento, California, had business in Alaska, and decided to stick around to see her first-ever Iditarod.

"I remember as a little girl watching the Iditarod on 'Wide World of Sports,' and it's just one of those things I've always wanted to see," she said. "I love dogs."

City crews trucked in snow overnight to make the streets ready for the dog sleds.

Anchorage had more than enough snow to stage the ceremonial start. But just a few hundred miles north, the Alaska Range — a mountain span that includes Denali — has little snow and open-water conditions.