Despite her pledge, Tsai has changed the status quo: Ma

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- In an interview published Friday, former President Ma Ying-jeou questioned President Tsai Ing-wen's pledge to support the "cross-strait status quo," saying her failure to endorse the so-called "1992 Consensus" had already altered relations with Beijing.

Ma, who is currently on a 12-day visit to the U.S., described the "1992 consensus" as "part and parcel of the cross-strait status quo" that he created during his eight-year term as president.

"Unfortunately, the situation now is that the '1992 Consensus' is gone (from Tsai's China policy) and cross-strait relations are becoming worse and worse," Ma said in an interview published on March 3 in the World Journal, a New York-based Chinese-language newspaper.

Meanwhile, in an interview with CNN's Christiane Amanpour broadcast Friday, Ma warned U.S. President Donald Trump against abandoning the "One China" policy. He said that any change could attract "grave consequences" for ties between Washington and Beijing.

Referring to a Dec. 2 phone call between Tsai and then-President-elect Trump that broke decades of U.S. diplomatic protocol, Ma said the contact between the leaders generated excitement in Taiwan initially, but soon concerns grew that Taiwan would be simply used by Trump as a bargaining chip in his future negotiations with China.

Ma said if a trade war broke out between China and the U.S. the consequences would be enormous and would destabilize the East Asia region.

According to the United Daily News, Ma is seeking to use his U.S. trip to push the option of unification with China , while maintaining his stance that the cross-strait status quo is best at present.

Other reports suggested Ma had shifted from his previously stated "three noes" stance — no pursuit of unification, no support for Taiwanese independence and no instigation of military action against China.

But asked by the World Journal if he now saw unification as "acceptable," he said his position remained unchanged.

Ma said Taiwanese independence was "unnecessary" and would not succeed, adding that unification would not be possible until differences between China and Taiwan were erased.

He said unification must come peacefully, adding that talks were "possible," but only if "conducted in a democratic way."

Ma said it would not be possible for Taiwan to abandon the "Republic of China" name through a referendum. He said the R.O.C. Constitution would have to be abandoned completely before such a vote was possible.

Ma said if the Constitution was jettisoned it would not benefit Taiwan.