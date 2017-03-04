|
International Edition
Saturday
March, 4, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
5 Guatemalan ex-officers to be tried for disappearance, rape
|
AP March 4, 2017, 6:59 am TWN
|
GUATEMALA CITY -- Five former Guatemalan army officers will face trial charged with the disappearance of a 14-year-old boy and the rape of his sister during the country's civil war.
Prosecutors say the 21-year-old woman was kidnapped in 1981 and taken to a military installation where she was tortured and sexually assaulted. She escaped eight days later.
The next day soldiers in civilian clothes went to her parents' home. She wasn't there so they took her brother, who was never heard from again.
A judge on Thursday ordered the trial to determine the defendants' responsibility.
Retired officer Hugo Ramiro Zaldana Rojas is one of the accused. He denied the allegations, calling them "revenge from the (political) left."
The United Nations says about 250,000 people were killed or disappeared during Guatemala's 1960-1996 civil war.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Trump reaffirms 'one China policy' in call with China's Xi Jinping
2
Trump backs 'One China' policy in call with Xi
3
U.S. secretary of state reaffirms Six Assurances to Taiwan
4
Football: Beckham denies using charity to boost image
5
SpaceX launches rocket from NASA's historic moon pad
6
Titanic' actor Bill Paxton has died: family representatives
7
China criticizes Mattis' remarks on East China Sea island
8
7 Earth-size worlds found orbiting star; could hold life
9
Accountants in Oscar mistake off the show
10
New highs for US stocks; Dow win streak longest since 1987