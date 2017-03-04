|
International Edition
Saturday
March, 4, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Russia's top diplomat at center of Trump controversy
|
VIVIAN SALAMA and VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV, AP March 4, 2017, 1:59 am TWN
|
WASHINGTON -- The Trump administration's back-to-back controversies over its Russian ties now have at least one thing in common: Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.
Moscow's top diplomat in the U.S. has become the Kevin Bacon of the Trump White House's Russia imbroglio. A Washington fixture with a sprawling network, he has emerged as the central figure in the investigations into Trump advisers' connections with Russia. In a matter of weeks, contact with Kislyak led to the firing of a top adviser to the president and, on Thursday, prompted calls for the attorney general to resign.
Separately, a White House official confirmed Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn met with Kislyak at Trump Tower in December for what the official called a brief courtesy meeting. Flynn was pushed out of the White House last month after officials said he misled Vice President Mike Pence about whether he and the ambassador had discussed U.S. sanctions against Russia in a phone call.
At issue Thursday were two meetings between Sessions and Kislyak -- one in July and another in September, at the height of concern over Russia's involvement in hacking of Democratic officials' emails accounts. Intelligence officials have since concluded Moscow ordered the hacks to tilt the election toward Trump. In his confirmation hearing, the Alabama Republican denied having contact with any Russian officials, neglecting to mention the meetings with Kislyak, which were first reported by the Washington Post.
The Russian Embassy did not respond to a request for comment.
Although the White House dismissed the revelation as part of a political witch hunt, Sessions' former colleagues took the omission seriously. At the urging of some in his own party, Sessions recused himself from the Department of Justice's investigation. Still, Democrats called for him to step down.
Observers note Kislyak is a somewhat unlikely figure to cause controversy. Over the course of a long diplomatic career, he's led the life of a somewhat typical global envoy -- making himself a reliable presence on the circuit of receptions, teas and forums that make up the calendar of any ambassador.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Trump reaffirms 'one China policy' in call with China's Xi Jinping
2
Trump backs 'One China' policy in call with Xi
3
U.S. secretary of state reaffirms Six Assurances to Taiwan
4
Football: Beckham denies using charity to boost image
5
SpaceX launches rocket from NASA's historic moon pad
6
Titanic' actor Bill Paxton has died: family representatives
7
China criticizes Mattis' remarks on East China Sea island
8
7 Earth-size worlds found orbiting star; could hold life
9
New highs for US stocks; Dow win streak longest since 1987
10
Accountants in Oscar mistake off the show