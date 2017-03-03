|
Tornado strikes Missouri
|
AP March 3, 2017, 12:02 am TWN
|
Damaged and destroyed homes lie in a small subdivision in Perryville, Missouri, on Wednesday, March 1, the morning after a tornado struck the area. A deadly spring-like storm that one Illinois resident described as sounding like "an explosion of glass" damaged or destroyed hundreds of homes in that state and others, blew cars off a major Missouri highway and forced people in an Arkansas town to huddle for safety in a high school. Tornadoes were blamed in three deaths amid a large swath of destruction through the central U.S. before rumbling eastward. Forecasters said up to 95 million people are potentially in the storm's path as it moves toward the mid-Atlantic states and southern New England. Forecasters said cities including New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Atlanta and Washington, D.C., could be at risk.
