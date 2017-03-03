Mayor says that LA's historic Angels Flight is returning to service

LOS ANGELES -- Angels Flight, LA's beloved little railroad, had its cameo in the hit musical "La La Land" and now it's almost ready for its close-up.

The narrow-gauge railroad that for more than a century hauled people 298 feet up and down the city's steep Bunker Hill was shut down in 2013 after a series of mishaps, including a crash that killed a rider.

At a news conference Wednesday, Mayor Eric Garcetti said those issues are being resolved and the railroad's antique wooden cars, named Sinai and Olivet, should be back in service by Labor Day. They'll be operated by a public-private partnership between the nonprofit Angels Flight Foundation and the private company ACS Infrastructure Development.

"As anyone who has seen 'La La Land' can tell you, dreams do still come true here in Los Angeles," Garcetti said exuberantly as dozens of cheering Angels Flight fans crowded together with reporters to hear his announcement just outside the railway's bottom-of-the-hill station.

The railroad's resurrection has been planned for months, but it may have gotten an unexpected boost when moviegoers saw Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling riding happily in one of the cars in "La La Land." Many took to social media to ask why they couldn't ride too.

That scene was just one of several film shoots the funicular has appeared in, said John Wellborne, past chairman of the Angels Flight Railway Foundation. But, he added with a chuckle, "It got a lot more attention than we anticipated."