Washington's Kalorama area: home to the rich and famous

WASHINGTON -- So where's Barack Obama these days? Look no further than Washington's swanky Kalorama neighborhood. And what about Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka and her family? That's where you'll find them too.

Amazon chief Jeff Bezos? He lives there too, but only sometimes.

But despite an influx of celebrity residents, the luxurious and stately enclave in the U.S. capital is keeping its cool. It's used to it.

"It's a neighborhood that's hidden away, with people of higher means, and it's very quiet, very pleasant and very attractive," said retiree Joan Ludlow, a retired administrator in higher education who has lived in Kalorama since 1979.

On a recent unusually mild winter afternoon, Ludlow was reading a book in a sunny public garden.

Like many of her neighbors, she said she was happy that Obama, who left office on January 20, had chosen to live nearby, even though Secret Service agents blocked access to the street when the Obama family moved in.

Parking in the neighborhood has become a "big issue," she said simply.

The Democratic former president and wife Michelle are leasing an 800-square meter house for at least two years to allow their younger daughter Sasha to finish high school.

Other former tenants of the White House, located less than three kilometers away, have lived in

Kalorama through the years — notably, Woodrow Wilson, Franklin D. Roosevelt and Herbert Hoover.

The posh neighborhood has a long history as home to government ministers, Supreme Court justices, Treasury secretaries, and other powerful figures in government and business.

Tucked into the northwest corner of the capital, it is full of large mansions and homes with impeccably groomed yards, where millionaires, senior diplomats and others enjoy an exclusive world of privilege.

Agnes O'Hare, the wife of the European Union's ambassador to the United States, lives on the same street as the Obamas.

"I am sure they hate prying eyes of neighbors, but — who knows — maybe someday when they are out walking the dogs, we'll see them," she said with a smile.

"From time to time, you'll catch a glimpse of someone you recognize and you're trying to say, 'Why do I think I know them?' And then you realize it's because you've seen them on television," O'Hare said.

The latest VIP known to have succumbed to the charms of Kalorama is Rex Tillerson, Trump's new secretary of state and former head of ExxonMobil.