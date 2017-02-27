Even before presidency, Trump bore brunt of jabs at correspondents' event

Although he won't attend this year's event, U.S. President Donald Trump has been to the White House Correspondents' Dinner before, both as a guest and the target of several long series of barbs.

In 2011, while still hosting his reality show "The Apprentice" but also flirting with politics by advocating conspiracy theories that then-President Barack Obama was actually born in Kenya, Trump attended the Correspondents' Dinner. If he had expected that would have to sit through a few jokes at his expense, his stony expression didn't suggest it.

Here are a couple of highlights from the dinner — first those by the event's host, "Saturday Night Live" and "Late Night" comedian Seth Meyers.

— "Donald Trump has been saying he will run for president as a Republican, which is surprising since I just assumed he was running as a joke."

— "Donald Trump often appears on Fox, which is ironic because a Fox often appears on Donald Trump's head."

— "Donald Trump said recently he has a great relationship with the blacks, but unless the blacks are a family of white people I bet he is mistaken."

Then it was Obama's turn.

— "Now, I know that he's taken some flak lately but no one is prouder to put this birth certificate matter to rest than The Donald. And that's because he can finally get back to focusing on the issues that matter, like, did we fake the moon landing? What really happened in Roswell? And where are Biggie and Tupac?"

— "Recently, in an episode of 'Celebrity Apprentice,' at the steakhouse, the men's cooking team did not impress the judges from Omaha Steaks, and there was a lot of blame to go around, but you, Mr. Trump, recognized that the real problem was a lack of leadership. And so ultimately, you didn't blame Little John or Meatloaf, you fired Gary Busey. And these are the kinds of decisions that would keep me up at night. Well handled, sir. Well handled."

Trump also didn't escape the former president's snark at the 2016 dinner, which Trump did not attend.

— "And there's one area where Donald's experience could be invaluable, and that's closing Guantanamo. Because Trump knows a thing or two about running waterfront properties into the ground."