Trump to skip dinner as media row heats up

WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump ratcheted up his feud with the U.S. media Saturday, announcing he will skip the annual correspondents' dinner one day after a row erupted over White House press access.

By boycotting the event Trump breaks a tradition that began in 1921 in which journalists invite the U.S. president for a light-hearted roast.

The last time a president missed the event was in 1981, when Ronald Reagan was recovering after being shot in an assassination attempt. Reagan however phoned in with friendly remarks.

Richard Nixon, who despised the media, skipped the event in 1972.

Over the years the dinner organized by the White House Correspondents Association has evolved — or devolved, depending on one's point of view — into the self-described "Nerd Prom" packed with Hollywood celebrities.

"I will not be attending the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner this year. Please wish everyone well and have a great evening!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

Trump built his campaign on blasting the mainstream U.S. press, and as president has intensified his media-bashing.

The WHCA said it will proceed with this year's dinner, set for April 29.

The event "has been and will continue to be a celebration of the First Amendment [on freedom of the press] and the important role played by an independent news media in a healthy republic," WHCA president Jeff Mason tweeted.

Some news groups have already pulled out. Conde Nast, publisher of The New Yorker and Vanity Fair magazines, will be absent, and Bloomberg will no longer co-host a popular post-dinner party.

According to Buzzfeed News, CNN is debating whether to also pull out.

The New York Times has skipped the event for years to avoid charges that its reporters are too close to the White House.

Comedian Samantha Bee earlier announced she is hosting that same night at a nearby hotel an event titled "Not the White House Correspondents' Dinner" to raise money for the Committee to Protect Journalists.

'Protesting strongly'

Trump's cancelation comes one day after the White House denied access to an off-camera briefing to several major U.S. media outlets, including CNN and The New York Times.

Smaller outlets that have provided favorable coverage however were allowed to attend the briefing by spokesman Sean Spicer.

The WHCA said it was "protesting strongly" against the decision to selectively deny media access.

The New York Times said the decision was "an unmistakable insult to democratic ideals," CNN called it "an unacceptable development," and The Los Angeles Times warned the incident had "ratcheted up the White House's war on the free press" to a new level.

Speaking Friday at the annual CPAC gathering of conservative activists and politicians, Trump slammed the mainstream U.S. media as "the enemy of the people," and labeled the fourth estate "fake news" and the "opposition party."