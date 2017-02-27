US refugee haven 'insulted' by lawsuit over alternative schooling

LANCASTER, Pennsylvania -- The handiwork posted outside a small classroom in the heart of Pennsylvania's Amish country hints at the ambition of the refugees studying at Phoenix Academy.

I come from Africa and want to be an economist. I come from Tanzania and want to be a teacher. I come from Cuba and want to be an architect. Their favorite subjects are math, English and science.

Yet how to help these 17- to 21-year-old high schoolers pursue the American dream — even as the country debates broader immigration issues — is a question dividing advocates in several federal lawsuits.

The Lancaster community, steeped in centuries of religious tolerance, runs an "international school" on its main high school campus to help the waves of new arrivals sponsored by local resettlement agencies learn English and adjust to American schools. But the practice of sending the ones who are over 16 and have no school records to Phoenix, an alternative school in a former YMCA across town, has rattled critics who see it as a diploma mill.

The school, with uniforms and metal detectors, stresses attendance and behavior over homework, but gives students who are years behind in school the chance to make up credits quickly and get degrees. About 20 of the school's 350 students are refugees.

Civil rights lawyers are fighting such refugee placements in Lancaster; Buffalo, New York; and elsewhere. They call the international program at Lancaster's mainstream McCaskey High School, established about a decade ago, precisely the type of program refugees need to dive in to U.S. schools.

"Both the city of Lancaster and the school district deserve credit for being a refugee mecca," said Witold "Vic" Walczak, the legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania, who argued the case. "The one huge aberration is their treatment of 17- to 21-year olds."

U.S. courts have so far agreed, in temporary orders that let six former Phoenix students — from Sudan, Somalia and other troubled countries — enroll at McCaskey last fall. Four are thriving there, while one got a degree at Phoenix before he could switch and the sixth was told he was too old to attend either school, lawyer Kristina Moon, of the Education Law Center, said Friday. The law center partnered with the ACLU on the suit.

The case could go to trial, although court records show the two sides are talking, and a settlement conference is scheduled for April. The case, filed last summer, is now unfolding as the Trump administration tries to roll up the welcome mat for some refugees and immigrants.