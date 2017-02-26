Ex-sheriff with Alzheimer's faces trial on corruption counts

LOS ANGELES -- Former Los Angeles County Sheriff Lee Baca went on trial on federal corruption charges Friday stripped of a ceremonial badge and unable to present a defense that might have won him sympathy if jurors knew he was in the early stage of Alzheimer's disease.

Instead, his lawyer dropped only a hint of what he couldn't say as he attacked the obstruction of justice and lying charges as an outgrowth of a rookie FBI investigation riddled with blunders.

Defense lawyer Nathan Hochman emphasized that Baca was 71 at the time he allegedly lied to federal authorities in 2013 about his role in the 2011 effort to stymie the FBI probe into guards who savagely beat inmates in the jails he ran and deputies who smuggled contraband to prisoners.

"Sheriff Baca did not lie, hide, conceal what happened 20 months before, but explained it to the best of his memory," Hochman said, putting additional emphasis on that final word.

Baca, now 74, is facing a retrial on charges that he conspired with underlings and obstructed justice in the investigation of civil abuses in the nation's largest jail system. Jurors in December deadlocked 11-1 to acquit him on those charges.

He was to face a separate trial on a lying charge, but prosecutors have added that count to the other two charges in the retrial.

The two cases were severed when Judge Percy Anderson said evidence of Baca's diagnosis was irrelevant to the 2011 conspiracy and could cause jurors to sympathize with him and harm the prosecution case. Anderson said Alzheimer's might be relevant to the lying charge because a psychiatrist said Baca's memory could have been impaired when he told prosecutors in 2013 he was unaware of actions taken by deputies to thwart the FBI investigation.

Anderson suggested prosecutors seek separate trials and they went forward in the first trial with the obstruction and conspiracy charges. After the mistrial was declared, prosecutors said they would take their chances and face consequences if jurors sympathized with Baca because of his condition.