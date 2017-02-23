News
California dreamin'?
AP  February 23, 2017, 12:07 am TWN
Heavy storms over the past two weeks caused parts of the shoulder and one lane of westbound Highway 50 give way on Tuesday, Feb. 21, near Pollock Pines, California. Crews have one lane open, of the four lane highway, as they work to repair the hole that is about 40 feet long and 17 feet wide on one of the main routes to Lake Tahoe.
