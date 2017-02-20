Sluggish commute

|
AP February 20, 2017, 12:14 am TWN
|
In this view looking north, flood water crosses over Interstate 5 at Williams backing up traffic in both north and southbound lanes for hours in Williams, California on Saturday, Feb. 18. Northern California and the San Francisco Bay Area were facing a weekend return of heavy rain and winds that lashed them earlier in the week before the storm moves out.
