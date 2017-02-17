News
What it means to post Marines
The China Post news staff  February 17, 2017, 12:03 am TWN
U.S. Marines are posted at 148 U.S. overseas missions around the world to protect the diplomatic facilities and the personnel stationed there.

According to U.S. Marine Corps Embassy Security Group's official website, the mission of the Marine Corps Security Guards is to "provide protection to mission personnel and prevent the compromise of national security information and equipment at designated diplomatic and consular

facilities."

The current Marine Security Guard Program has been in place since December 1948, but the Marine Corps has a long history of cooperation with the Department of State going back to the early days of the U.S.

