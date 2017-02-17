Puzder out of running for US labor secretary after Republicans balk

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump's nominee for labor secretary abruptly withdrew his nomination Wednesday after Senate Republicans balked at supporting him, in part over taxes he belatedly paid on a former housekeeper not authorized to work in the United States.

Fast-food executive Andrew Puzder issued a short statement abandoning the effort, saying he was "honored to have been considered by President Donald Trump to lead the Department of Labor."

White House spokesman Sean Spicer declined to comment on possible replacements, but said late Wednesday that the White House had seen the writing on the wall.

"We know how to count," he said.

Puzder's nomination became part of a streak of contentious confirmation battles and haphazard White House actions, including a botched rollout of Trump's executive order on refugees and the ouster of national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Sen. Lamar Alexander, who would have chaired Puzder's confirmation hearing Thursday, issued a terse statement saying the nominee would have made an "excellent" labor secretary, but "I respect his decision" to quit pursuing the post. Puzder spokesman George Thompson said his boss was a victim of "an unprecedented smear campaign."

What troubled majority Republicans most of all was Puzder's acknowledgement that he had not paid taxes on the housekeeper until after Trump nominated him to the Cabinet post Dec. 9 — five years after he had fired the worker.

Thompson said in an e-mail that Puzder informed the White House of the housekeeper matter "after the nomination." People interviewed during the transition period said they were not asked by Trump's team to provide vetting information, raising questions about the level of scrutiny.

Ultimately, Republicans made it clear that Puzder did not have the votes for confirmation.

Democrats and their allies welcomed Puzder's withdrawal, saying his corporate background and opposition to such proposals as a big hike in the minimum wage made him an unfit advocate for American workers at the top of an agency charged with enforcing protections.