Iconic Philadelphia sculpture getting repaired
AP February 16, 2017, 12:03 am TWN
PHILADELPHIA -- It's the last chance for romance — or at least a romantic selfie — in front Philadelphia's LOVE sculpture before it goes away for repairs.
The city has a number of Valentine's Day plans around the Robert Indiana sculpture, including giving away red roses and a DJ spinning a steady stream of love songs.
The region's main transit agency will be on hand asking visitors to share their public transportation love stories. The most moving story — which can also be submitted online — will earn a gift card.
The sculpture has been on a plaza next to City Hall for about a year while its permanent home across the street gets a multimillion-dollar renovation. It will be out of the public's view for a few months, starting Wednesday.
