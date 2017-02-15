Trump aide Flynn resigns over Russia contacts

WASHINGTON -- Donald Trump's national security advisor Michael Flynn resigned after it was revealed he misled top officials over his contacts with Russia, an unprecedented departure so early into a U.S. president's administration.

The White House late Monday said Trump had accepted Flynn's resignation amid allegations the retired three star general discussed U.S. sanctions strategy with Russia's ambassador Sergey Kislyak before taking office.

Flynn — who once headed U.S. military intelligence — insisted he was honored to have served the American people in such a "distinguished" manner, despite the Trump presidency being less than a month old.

Flynn admitted that he "inadvertently briefed" the now Vice President Mike Pence with "incomplete information" about his calls with Kislyak.

Pence had publicly defended Flynn, saying he did not discuss sanctions, putting his own credibility into question.

"Regarding my phone calls with the Russian Ambassador. I have sincerely apologized to the President and the vice president, and they have accepted my apology," read Flynn's letter, a copy of which was released by the White House.

Flynn's resignation came after details of the telephone calls were made public — increasing pressure on Trump to take action.

Several U.S. media outlets reported Monday that top Trump advisors were warned about Flynn's contacts with the Russians early this year, reopening questions about who knew about the calls and why Trump did not move earlier to replace Flynn.

The resignation will also fuel calls for an independent investigation into Russia's influence during the 2016 U.S. presidential election and throws into doubt the fledgling effort from Trump to establish ties with President Vladimir Putin.

The Kremlin on Tuesday said Flynn's resignation was "not our business".

"This is the internal business of the Americans, it is the internal business of President Trump's administration," spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists in Moscow.