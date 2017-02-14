New immigration measures to be rolled out: US

WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump was expected to unveil new measures on immigration as early as Monday in the name of keeping Americans safe, with a top aide insisting he did not overstep his authority with his controversial travel ban.

With the ban now frozen by a federal appeals court pending further legal review, Trump is "considering and pursuing all options," presidential aide Stephen Miller told "Fox News Sunday."

The White House could either file an emergency appeal to the Supreme Court, defend the merits of the order in lower courts or issue a new executive order.

"We are contemplating new and additional actions to ensure that immigration is not a vehicle for admitting people into our country that are hostile to its nation and its values," Miller said on NBC's "Meet the Press."

"There's no such thing as judicial supremacy. What the judges did is take power away that belongs squarely in the hands of the president of the United States."

While the fate of Trump's restrictions on refugees and travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries plays out in the courts, a separate executive order prioritizing the deportation of undocumented migrants paved the way for the arrest of hundreds of people, many of them Latinos, this past week.

"As a result of the president's order, greatly expanded and more vigorous immigration enforcement activities are taking place," Miller said of the deportation decree.

Earlier, Trump tweeted: "The crackdown on illegal criminals is merely the keeping of my campaign promise. Gang members, drug dealers & others are being removed!"

Over the past week, the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency rounded up undocumented individuals living in Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and other cities in what it called "routine" operations.

