Trump says US '100 percent behind Japan' following launch

PALM BEACH, Florida -- After North Korea reportedly launched a ballistic missile, the two leaders appeared for hastily prepared statements in a ballroom of Trump's south Florida estate.

Abe spoke first and longest, though his statement was terse.

"North Korea's most recent missile launch is absolutely intolerable," Abe said through a translator. He added that the North must comply fully with relevant U.N. Security Council resolutions, but also noted that Trump had assured him that the U.S. supported Japan.

"President Trump and I myself completely share the view that we are going to promote further cooperation between the two nations.

"And also we are going to further reinforce our alliance,"

he said.

Trump followed Abe with even fewer words, saying in part: "I just want everybody to understand and fully know that the United States of America stands behind Japan, its great ally, 100 percent."

With that, they left the room, a surprise of sorts given that the usually outspoken Trump neither condemned nor denounced the launch.

'Very, very good visit'

The president and first lady Melania Trump hosted a delegation dinner with Abe and his wife on Saturday night at his Mar-a-Lago estate. At the time Trump ignored a shouted question about the North Korea launch.

Focusing on the positive, he said the Abe visit had been "very, very good" and that he and the Japanese leader "got to know each other very, very well" over their two days of meals, meetings and golfing.

In a sign of unity, neither Japanese nor White House officials volunteered the pair's final score.

Instead, the White House issued a statement saying that the day was "both relaxing and productive" and that Trump and Abe had "had great conversations on a wide range of

subjects."

Abe has said that Japan may be open to a bilateral trade deal with the United States, however, reaching such a deal could be political difficult.

Japan logged the second largest trade surplus with the U.S.

last year.