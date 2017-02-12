North Korean missile launch is Trump's latest test

PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Embroiled in a legal battle over his immigration order, President Donald Trump now faces a new provocation in the first weeks of his presidency.

After a stormy start on the diplomacy front, Trump was trying a more traditional approach of closely cultivating a relationship with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. That approach was quickly tested Saturday night with word of a reported missile launch by North Korea.

The firing of a ballistic missile would be North Korea's first such test of the year and an implicit challenge to Trump, who stood with Abe at his Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida and said he stood by Japan "100 percent."

The provocation comes as the White House continues to weigh its options following a legal blow to Trump's immigration order suspending the nation's refugee program and barring citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S.

Seeming to double down on its approach, the White House is dispatching chief policy adviser Stephen Miller, who helped craft the order, on a Sunday show blitz. He's set to appear on ABC's "This Week," NBC's "Meet the Press," CBS' "Face the Nation" and "Fox News Sunday."

While the administration maintains that all options are on the table — Including a Supreme Court appeal — Trump said on the plane ride down to Florida for the weekend that he was considering signing a "brand new order" as early as Monday to try to bypass the legal challenges.

Trump's trip to Mar-a-Lago had begun as a bonding session for Trump and Abe.