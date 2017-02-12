Trump 'grabs and hugs' Abe

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump welcomed Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe with a brotherly hug and warm words of admiration Friday, as he ditched previously hard-charging rhetoric toward Tokyo during a White House summit.

Trump praised his guest's "strong hands," the pair's "very, very good chemistry" and rolled out a White House military honor guard in a remarkable public display of diplomatic affection.

"When I greeted him today at the car," Trump said after an Oval Office meeting, "I shook hands, but I grabbed him and hugged him, because that's the way we feel."

The odd political couple had lunch at the White House before heading to Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida for further talks and a round of golf on Saturday.

At Palm Beach airport, the pair were welcomed by a swarm of black SUVs, and a group of onlookers wearing red "Make America Great Again" hats.

Dozens of Palm Beach residents lined the sidewalks along the route to Trump's estate, photographing the motorcade and waving American flags.

The sporting gambit recalled the diplomatic exploits of Abe's grandfather, prime minister Nobusuke Kishi, who once donned a polo shirt to play with avid golfer president Dwight Eisenhower.

Abe is in the United States on a similar charm offensive.

Then, the topic was post-war reconciliation. This time, the Japanese leader is trying to build a personal rapport with the mercurial new U.S. president and head off simmering disputes.

Ties have been strained by Trump's willingness to question U.S. defense commitments and his rejection of a trans-Pacific trade deal.

Plans under consideration in the White House propose a substantial hike of import tariffs that could have a serious impact on Japanese manufacturers.

Abe dodged questions about the trade deal, instead dispatching a slew of compliments.

"Donald, Mr President, you are an excellent businessman," he said, praising Trump on everything from his meteoric political rise to his golf game.

"My scores in golf are not up to the level of Donald at all," Abe said self-effacingly.

'Very, very deep' Bonds

Abe's efforts appeared to have paid off. After some tough anti-Japanese rhetoric on the campaign trail, Trump embraced long-standing defense agreements and "free, fair and reciprocal" trade.

"We're committed to the security of Japan," Trump said.