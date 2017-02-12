|
Detroit Red Wings and Tigers owner Ilitch dies
|
AP February 12, 2017, 12:02 am TWN
|
DETROIT -- Billionaire businessman Mike Ilitch, who founded the Little Caesars pizza empire before buying the Detroit Red Wings and the Detroit Tigers, is being praised in the wake of his death.
Ilitch's family released a statement saying he died Friday at a local hospital. He was 87. They called him a visionary who set the tone for his family and company.
He kept the professional sports teams in the city as others relocated to new suburban stadiums.
Ilitch and his wife, Marian, founded Little Caesars in suburban Detroit in 1959. They eventually grew the business into one of the world's largest carry-out pizza chains.
He broke into sports ownership in 1982, paying a reported US$8 million for the Red Wings. Then, in 1992, he bought the Tigers for US$85 million.
|
