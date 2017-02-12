News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Sunday

February, 12, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Detroit Red Wings and Tigers owner Ilitch dies
AP  February 12, 2017, 12:02 am TWN
DETROIT -- Billionaire businessman Mike Ilitch, who founded the Little Caesars pizza empire before buying the Detroit Red Wings and the Detroit Tigers, is being praised in the wake of his death.

Ilitch's family released a statement saying he died Friday at a local hospital. He was 87. They called him a visionary who set the tone for his family and company.

He kept the professional sports teams in the city as others relocated to new suburban stadiums.

Ilitch and his wife, Marian, founded Little Caesars in suburban Detroit in 1959. They eventually grew the business into one of the world's largest carry-out pizza chains.

He broke into sports ownership in 1982, paying a reported US$8 million for the Red Wings. Then, in 1992, he bought the Tigers for US$85 million.

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search