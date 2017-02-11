White House seeks to regroup after stinging legal defeat

WASHINGTON (AP) — Seeking to regroup after a stinging legal defeat, President Donald Trump said Friday he is considering signing a "brand new order" after his refugee and immigration travel ban was halted in court.

Trump, speaking to reporters on Air Force One, said he expected his administration to win the legal battle over his original directive. But he said the White House was also weighing other alternatives, including making unspecified changes to the order, which could address some of the legal issues that have arisen.

As Trump flew to Florida for the weekend, his advisers debated their next steps after the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a restraining order on the original travel ban. The White House directive suspended the nation's refugee program and barred all entries from seven Muslim-majority countries.

A White House official initially suggested the administration would not ask the Supreme Court to overturn that order. But chief of staff Reince Priebus scrambled to clarify to reporters that "every single court option is on the table," including a high court appeal or "fighting out this case on the merits" in a lower court.

Trump's executive order was hastily unveiled at the end of his first week in office. While the White House boasted that Trump was fulfilling a campaign promise to toughen vetting procedures for people coming from countries with terror ties, the order caused chaos at airports in the U.S. and sparked protests across the country.

The president has cast the order as crucial for national security. Earlier Friday, he promised to take action "very rapidly" to protect the U.S. and its citizens in the wake of the appeals court decision, but he did not specify what steps he planned to take.

"We'll be doing things to continue to make our country safe," Trump pledged at a news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. "It will happen rapidly. We will not allow people into our country who are looking to do harm to our people."