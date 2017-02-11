Trump, the US, Taiwan and China: a guide

BEIJING -- U.S. President Donald Trump endorsed the long-standing "One China" policy on Thursday during a phone call with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, a move analysts interpreted as a change of course for the mercurial leader.

Here are the key issues surrounding the delicate triangle of the

United States, China and Taiwan.

What's the Problem?

The deep rift between China and Taiwan dates back to China's civil war, which erupted in 1927 and pitted forces aligned with the Communist Party of China against the Kuomintang (KMT) army.

Eventually defeated by Mao Zedong's Communists, KMT chief Chiang Kai-shek fled to Taiwan, which was still under KMT control.

From there, Chiang continued to claim the entirety of China — just as the mainland claimed Taiwan.

Taiwan's full name remains the Republic of China, while the mainland is the People's Republic of China.

Both sides still formally claim to represent all of China.

Many people in Taiwan today remain distrustful of Beijing while others are keen to explore warmer relations, especially when it comes to trade opportunities.

How has Trump Affected Ties?

Shortly after his November victory, Trump spoke by phone to Tsai, breaking decades of U.S. protocol.

He rubbed salt in Beijing's wounds by tweeting about the call, a move that riled Chinese nationalists.

On December 3, Beijing issued a formal protest to Washington then followed up with a statement warning of a deterioration of Sino-US relations.

Many Chinese newspaper editorials called for reinforcement of the country's military arsenal to prepare for possible conflict.

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi told Hong Kong media that the call was "a petty trick" by Taipei, putting the blame on Tsai.

State media also gave him the benefit of the doubt, calling Trump "inexperienced"—with the Xinhua news agency warning that "diplomacy is not child's play and you can't run it like a business."

So Has the Call Fixed Things?

Trump built his popularity, in part, on bashing Beijing for "stealing" American jobs and there are a number of committed China-sceptics in his administration, so a dramatic softening is unlikely, analysts say.

But at the same time, now that he is in office, China is much less likely to cut him slack.

Ashley Townshend, an expert in U.S.-China relations at the University of Sydney, expects Trump to continue to be tough on China across many aspects of the bilateral relationship.

The assurance to honour the "One China" policy "removes an obstacle to relations, but it doesn't advance them in any meaningful way," Townshend said.