|
International Edition
Saturday
February, 11, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Dam it!
|
AP February 11, 2017, 12:01 am TWN
|
Water flows through break in the wall of the Oroville Dam spillway in Oroville, California on Thursday, Feb. 9. The torrent chewed up trees and soil alongside the concrete spillway before rejoining the main channel below. Engineers don't know what caused what state Department of Water Resources spokesman Eric See called a "massive" cave-in that is expected to keep growing until it reaches bedrock.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Trump says 'One China' policy up for negotiation
2
Delta Air reportedly will stop serving Taiwan in May
3
Timing of China's aircraft carrier sailing through Taiwan Strait seen 'delicate'
4
Taiwan sends coffee procurement delegations to Central America
5
Beijing rejects Trump's suggestion to negotiate one-China policy
6
Trump to announce US withdrawal from TPP: media
7
Royals' Ventura killed in car crash in Dominican Republic
8
Taiwan dismisses "petty" concerns of China over Trump's inauguration
9
Ramos own goal as Sevilla ends Real Madrid's unbeaten run
10
Current, former major leaguers die in Dominican crashes