Saturday

February, 11, 2017

2nd Battle of Atlanta? Giant Civil War painting on the move
AP  February 11, 2017, 4:00 am TWN
ATLANTA -- The colossal task of moving a huge panoramic painting of the Battle of Atlanta is entering a second day as crews with a crane get set to hoist the depiction of a key Civil War clash through the roof of one building for a ride to a new home.

Historians are hailing the move as a milestone for the Cyclorama -- one of the world's largest paintings at a football field in length. It's being trucked from the city's Grant Park to the Atlanta History Center.

The painting vividly depicts charging soldiers, rearing horses, battle flags and broken bodies. Painted in the 1880s, it's one of only two such panoramas with the other at Gettysburg.

