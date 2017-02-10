New book spurs call for fresh probe of Emmett Till lynching

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama -- The horrific 1955 Mississippi slaying of Emmett Till, which helped trigger the modern civil rights movement, should be re-investigated now that a key witness is quoted as saying she lied about what the black teen said and did before he was lynched, Till's relatives say.

Two of Till's cousins, Wheeler Parker and Deborah Watts, said a renewed probe of Carolyn Donham's role could settle lingering questions. Among them: Whether an as-yet unidentified person, possibly a woman, was with Till's killers the night he was abducted.

Now 77, Parker has a particular interest in the case: He was there when his 14-year-old cousin from Chicago violated Southern racial taboos of the time by whistling at Donham, then a 21-year-old white woman working at a country store in rural Mississippi. "He did whistle, for sure," Parker told The Associated Press in an interview this week.

Till was later beaten and shot, and his mutilated body was found weighted down with a cotton gin fan in the Tallahatchie River. During the suspects' trial, Donham claimed Till also made sexual advances and grabbed her hand, neither of which Parker said ever happened.

"I don't know what else they could investigate," Parker said. "(But) if they could bring more truth, I'd say investigate."

'It's not true'

A new book by author and historian Timothy B. Tyson says Donham told him a decade ago in an interview that she wasn't telling the truth with her claims of sexual advances.

"That part's not true," the book quotes Donham as saying.

Her first husband and his half-brother were acquitted of murder in Till's killing, but both subsequently claimed responsibility in a paid magazine interview.

"We know that she has admitted that she lied, and we know that is part of the reason Emmett is no longer with us," said Watts, of Minneapolis, Minnesota. "If there is any chance to reopen the case, I hope they will take this opportunity to do it now."

Tyson, a Duke University scholar whose book "The Blood of Emmett Till" came out last week, told AP that Donham broke her decades-long silence during an interview in 2008; Tyson said he didn't publish the account earlier because an author's timeline is different from that of a reporter.

Now 82, Donham lives in Raleigh, North Carolina, and has not responded to interview requests by AP.

Till's body was found in Tallahatchie County, where District Attorney John Champion said his office isn't investigating. Any false testimony from 1955 could be hard to prosecute because of Mississippi's two-year statute of limitations on perjury, he said.

Dewayne Richardson, the district attorney in Leflore County where Till was abducted, declined to comment.

Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood said he "will do all the law allows to make sure justice is done." But he wouldn't comment on any investigation.

'A crime against humanity'

The U.S. Justice Department said it's aware of Tyson's book but declined further comment.

Justice closed a renewed investigation of Till's slaying in 2006, and a county grand jury declined to issue a manslaughter indictment against Donham in 2007. That same year, Congress approved the Emmett Till Act to provide funding and staff to re-examine civil rights cold cases.