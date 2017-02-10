News
Tom Hiddleston: Taylor Swift is 'an amazing woman'
AP  February 10, 2017, 4:00 am TWN
Actor Tom Hiddleston is opening up about his romance last summer with Taylor Swift.

The "Avengers" and "Thor" star tells GQ for the magazine's March cover story that Swift is "an amazing woman" and says they "had the best time" as a couple. But he adds that a relationship in the limelight "always takes work."

Hiddleston also explained why he was spotted wearing a tank top that read "I (heart) T.S." at Swift's Fourth of July party. He says he slipped while playing a game at the party and needed a shirt to protect a graze on his back. He says one of Swift's friends handed him the shirt and he wore it as a joke.

Hiddleston stars in "Kong: Skull Island," which comes out next month.

