Trump unknowledgeable on one-China's intricacies: expert

U.S. President Donald Trump recognizes the importance of the 'one China' policy but has little idea of the intricacies of its contents, an expert on cross-strait relations said in Washington Wednesday.

The remarks were made by Alan Romberg, director of the East Asia program at the Stimson Center, a U.S. think-tank during a workshop on a risk-assessment and analysis of the Trump administration's actions in East Asia.

Romberg said he believed that Trump recognized the importance of "negotiating one China" as a strategy as a means of leveraging support on U.S. policy regarding trade, the South China Sea and North Korea.

He however criticized the new president as being unknowledgeable on the intricacies of the one China policy and was unaware why many countries refuse to touch the issue and why taking such a stance was unproductive toward U.S. interests.

Romberg added that President Tsai Ing-wen is trying to find a method to balance relations with the U.S. on the one hand and China on the other. He emphasized that Taiwan did not want to be sacrificed or want confrontation with China. He was not concerned about whether Taiwan would be able to handle the current situation.

He added that members within Trump's policy circle believe that Taiwan had been treated unfairly by the U.S. after the normalization of Sino-American relations in 1979.

Cross-strait relations have become a prickly issue after Tsai phoned Trump before he began his term. Trump also angered Beijing when he said that the 'one China' policy should be up for negotiation.