Nod for Dakota Access pipeline looms

BISMARCK, North Dakota -- The developer of the stalled Dakota Access oil pipeline could get clearance from the Army as early as Wednesday to finish the US$3.8 billion project, though the American Indian tribe that has led the battle against the project for months has vowed to continue the fight.

The Army said Tuesday that it will allow the four-state pipeline to cross under a Missouri River reservoir in North Dakota, the last big chunk of construction. The Standing Rock Sioux promised to fight the development in court.

The Army intends to cancel further environmental study and allow the Lake Oahe crossing, according to court documents the Justice Department filed that include letters to members of Congress from Deputy Assistant Army Secretary Paul Cramer.

The 1,200-mile pipeline would carry North Dakota oil through the Dakotas and Iowa to a shipping point in Illinois. Dallas-based developer Energy Transfer Partners had hoped to have the pipeline operating by the end of 2016, but construction has been stalled while the Army Corps of Engineers and the company battled in court over the crossing.

The Standing Rock Sioux, whose reservation is just downstream from the crossing, fears a leak would pollute its drinking water. The tribe has led protests that drew hundreds and, at times, thousands of people who dubbed themselves "water protectors" to an encampment near the crossing. ETP said the pipeline will be safe.

Details of the tribe's legal challenge to the Army's decision were still being worked out, attorney Jan Hasselman said Tuesday. But tribal Chairman Dave Archambault said the tribe is "undaunted" by the Army's decision. Even if the pipeline is finished and begins operating, he said, the tribe will push to get it shut down. The tribe also is organizing a march in Washington, D.C., on March 10.

An assessment conducted last year determined the crossing would not have a significant impact on the environment. However, then-Assistant Army Secretary for Civil Works Jo-Ellen Darcy on Dec. 4 declined to issue permission for the crossing, saying a broader environmental study was warranted.

ETP called Darcy's decision politically motivated and accused then-President Barack Obama's administration of delaying the matter until he left office. The Corps launched a study of the crossing on Jan. 18, two days before Obama left office, which could have taken up to two years to complete. President Donald Trump signed an executive action Jan. 24 telling the Corps to quickly reconsider Darcy's decision.

The court documents filed Tuesday include a proposed Federal Register notice terminating the study.

"I have determined that there is no cause for completing any additional environmental analysis," Acting Assistant Army Secretary Douglas Lamont said in a memo.