Trump should welcome Tsai's commitment to status quo: U.S. report

WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump's administration should welcome Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's (蔡英文) commitment to maintaining the status quo across the Taiwan Strait, according to a report released Tuesday in Washington, D.C.

The report, titled "U.S. Policy Toward China: Recommendations for a New Administration," was authored by a bipartisan task force comprising prominent China specialists and jointly issued by the Asia Society's Center on U.S.-China Relations and the School of Global Policy and Strategy at the University of California, San Diego.

The report said Taiwan has a long history as a "central, volatile, and potentially dangerous element" in U.S.-China relations and urged the Trump administration to make significant changes in policy only after a careful analysis of the potential consequences.

It suggested that the Trump administration's policy position regarding Taiwan should "seek to establish an active and principled position from the outset," beginning with maintaining Washington's "One China policy" and declaring support for the three U.S.-China communiqués and the Taiwan Relations Act as the guiding pillars of U.S. policy.

"The Trump administration also should reiterate the longstanding U.S. position that it will not challenge any future arrangement between Taiwan and the mainland as long as it is arrived at amicably by the consent of the people on both sides without intimidation or coercion," according to the report.

However, it added, the U.S. must reiterate its strong interest in maintaining stability across the Taiwan Strait and its support for cross-strait dialogue and exchange.

"To this end, the new administration should welcome Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's commitment to maintaining the status quo across the Taiwan Strait, but it should not take any position on the specific phrases characterizing the long-term cross-strait situation that Beijing endlessly demands from Taipei," the report said.

In addition, the report called for senior-level government exchanges with Taiwan, additional arms sales to Taiwan, active support of Taiwan's participation in international organizations, and efforts to facilitate Taiwan's contributions in areas including climate change, health, security, nonproliferation and humanitarian disaster relief.