Brazil military police protest over wages

SAO PAULO -- Protests by friends and family of military police officers in a coastal Brazilian state have touched off a crime wave and forced the shutdown of some state services, authorities said Monday.

At the request of the Espirito Santo state government, federal troops began arriving Monday night to help patrol the streets.

The protests calling for higher pay began this weekend outside military police barracks across the small, coastal state and have prevented vehicles from leaving. That has left the military police virtually unable to patrol, though a few foot patrols began Monday, the Department of Public Security said.

Brazil's military police play a crucial role in maintaining general security.

In the state capital of Vitoria, store windows were smashed and metal shutters used to protect shops peeled away as looters took advantage of the vacuum in law enforcement. Civil police used force to stop some thieves, shooting at least one man in the leg.

Defense Minister Raul Jungmann traveled to the state Monday evening and 150 soldiers were already on duty. In all, 1,000 members of the armed forces and 200 members of the national guard were being sent to reinforce police. The commander of the military police in the state has also been replaced.

The protests come as Brazil grapples with a deep, protracted recession and many states struggle financially.