|
International Edition
Tuesday
February, 7, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
16 killed, 34 injured after truck collides with bus in Honduras
|
AP February 7, 2017, 12:04 am TWN
|
TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras -- An out-of-control cargo truck crashed into a bus on a highway outside Honduras' capital Sunday, killing 16 people and injuring 34, authorities said.
The injured were taken to University Teaching Hospital in Tegucigalpa, where hospital spokesman Miguel Osorio said two were in serious condition from severe blows to the head.
Police said the truck driver fled after the crash on a highway that links the capital with southern Honduras.
National Transportation Director Leonel Sauceda said investigators were trying to determine if the truck driver was speeding in his vehicle, which was loaded with fruit.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Trump says 'One China' policy up for negotiation
2
Taiwan's president won't meet with Trump: spokeswoman
3
Delta Air reportedly will stop serving Taiwan in May
4
Timing of China's aircraft carrier sailing through Taiwan Strait seen 'delicate'
5
Taiwan sends coffee procurement delegations to Central America
6
Trump to announce US withdrawal from TPP: media
7
Beijing rejects Trump's suggestion to negotiate one-China policy
8
Royals' Ventura killed in car crash in Dominican Republic
9
Taiwan dismisses "petty" concerns of China over Trump's inauguration
10
Streep, Trump trade barbs amid actress' Globes speech