|
International Edition
Sunday
February, 5, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
U.S. Justice Department acts to appeal ruling lifting travel ban
|
AP February 5, 2017, 9:57 am TWN
|
WASHINGTON -- The Justice Department is asking a federal appeals court to set aside a judge's order that temporarily blocked the Trump administration's travel ban.
The Justice Department has alerted a court in Washington state that it is appealing the judge's ruling from a day earlier.
The appeal is to be filed Saturday night with the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.
The ruling from U.S. District Judge James Robart temporarily halted a Trump administration executive order that suspended America's refugee program and halted immigration to the U.S. from seven Muslim-majority countries.
The administration on Saturday moved to suspend enforcement of the travel ban as the Justice Department readied its legal challenge.
President Donald Trump has lashed out at Robart on Twitter, calling him a "so-called judge."
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Trump says 'One China' policy up for negotiation
2
Taiwan's president won't meet with Trump: spokeswoman
3
Delta Air reportedly will stop serving Taiwan in May
4
Timing of China's aircraft carrier sailing through Taiwan Strait seen 'delicate'
5
Taiwan sends coffee procurement delegations to Central America
6
Trump to announce US withdrawal from TPP: media
7
Beijing rejects Trump's suggestion to negotiate one-China policy
8
Taiwan dismisses "petty" concerns of China over Trump's inauguration
9
Royals' Ventura killed in car crash in Dominican Republic
10
Streep, Trump trade barbs amid actress' Globes speech