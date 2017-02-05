Canada filmmaker found dead off Florida coast

MIAMI -- The body of Canadian documentary filmmaker and conservationist Rob Stewart was reportedly found off the Florida coast on Friday, days after he disappeared during a dive while making a film about sharks.

Stewart, 37, vanished Tuesday afternoon during a dive with three of his crew members at the Alligator Reef coral reef, some 4 nautical miles (7 kilometers) off the island of Islamorada.

"The body was reportedly recovered late in the afternoon," Marilyn Fajardo, a spokeswoman for the Coast Guard's Seventh District, told AFP.

"It was found about 300 feet (90 meters) from his last know position and it was found at approximately 220 feet in depth," she said.

The Key Largo Fire Department volunteer dive team discovered the body and identified it as Stewart's, although the coroner's office will officially confirm the identity. Earlier in the evening, the U.S. Coast Guard announced that it had suspended the search for Stewart.

Officials made no comment as to the reason for Stewart's death.

After surfacing from his dive, he went underwater again before the crew's boat was able to pick him up. The other three divers emerged safely.

Stewart was filming a sequel to his best-known 2006 documentary "Sharkwater."