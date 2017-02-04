Polling is often right, despite Trump's shock win

WASHINGTON -- Political polling around the world is often accurate, despite the shock victory of U.S. President Donald Trump, who was widely predicted to lose the 2016 election, researchers said Thursday.

Polls correctly predict elections nine out of 10 times, said the findings by the University of Houston published in the journal Science.

"This study suggests polling data can be utilized not just in the United States but globally to predict election outcomes," said lead author Ryan Kennedy, a political scientist at the University of Houston's Center for International and Comparative Studies. "It would be a mistake to abandon the enterprise. The future really is in trying to make better quantitative predictions."

The study focused on elections in which people vote directly for a leader, rather than having that leader elected by parliament.