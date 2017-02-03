Alaska regulators consider allowing pot-shop smoking lounges

JUNEAU, Alaska -- Alaska brothers James and Giono Barrett have a dream: that some of the scores of cruise ship passengers who crowd the state capital's streets each summer will one day use their shore excursions to kick back and light up a joint in a pot store lounge.

The Barretts own Juneau's first marijuana retail shop and want to tap into the $260 million or so that tourists dropped in the small coastal city last year.

Regulators could decide soon whether to make that happen. At a meeting Thursday in Juneau, they will consider allowing marijuana retail stores statewide to provide separate areas of their businesses for onsite consumption.

It's the first time the matter has been addressed at the state level in the U.S., said Chris Lindsey, a senior legislative counsel with the Marijuana Policy Project. Recreational marijuana is legal in eight states and the District of Columbia. Denver is considering licenses for marijuana social clubs.

Even if the Alaska board approves onsite consumption, don't expect to walk into a store Friday for a sit-and-smoke. Retail stores must file applications for such a lounge, including security plans and how it would be separated from the retail operation and ventilated. Many retail shops also would need waivers for local ordinances banning smoking.

Critics fear an Amsterdam-like scene and pot use spilling from the retail stores onto streets and trails. They hope the state marijuana board puts in place restrictions to keep onsite consumption from happening.

The Barrett brothers in December opened Rainforest Farms, where Gorilla Glue -- with a THC level of 23.8 percent -- is their best seller. They share concerns about cruise ship passengers smoking pot in alleys or on trails but say the easy solution is giving them a place to legally smoke their weed or eat their edibles before they head back to the ship.

"We have a lot of tourists that come to Juneau -- over a million every year -- and a place for them to consume responsibly seems like a good thing to do," James Barrett said.

Many of these tourists will continue on to Anchorage, where they could try more Alaska-grown weed before heading farther north.

Leah Levinton envisions an Anchorage "green light district," where scores of tourists come on buses to try the offerings at four retail stores in the city's Spenard neighborhood. She owns Enlighten Alaska with her brother, Evan, and their mother, Jane Stinson.

"Whether or not the state approves onsite consumption, the fact is we're going to have plenty of people coming from outside the state, and even (from) various countries that want to check out what Alaska has to offer in terms of cannabis," she said.

About 100 miles north of Anchorage is the quirky tourist town of Talkeetna, long rumored to be the inspiration for the community featured in the 1990s television series "Northern Exposure."

Talkeetna is the last stop for climbers hoping to make the ascent of nearby Denali, North America's tallest peak, and residents have carved out a cultural and historical tourism niche for tourists making their way to Denali National Park.