Obama fights back: Former president's orbit resists Trump

WASHINGTON — Dismayed by the Trump administration's first days, former President Barack Obama's loyalists, former aides and even his spokesman are speaking out and even actively resisting the new American leader. It's a warning to President Donald Trump that his actions won't go unchallenged by those who occupied the White House before him.

While it doesn't appear that anyone is coordinating the flurry of tweets, public statements and direct challenges to Trump, former Obama administration officials said they're taking cues from their longtime boss. In his final weeks, Obama pledged to be an unobtrusive and deferential ex-president, but pointedly reserved the right to protest if Trump violated what Obama considered core American values.

It took Trump barely a week to cross Obama's threshold, with an executive order cracking down on refugee admissions and a ban on travel from seven majority-Muslim countries. Obama, on a post-presidential vacation in California, broke his silence this week through a spokesman. Obama "fundamentally disagrees" with religious discrimination, the spokesman said.

Obama's loyalists already were weighing in.

His U.N. ambassador, Samantha Power, tweeted the day Trump was inaugurated: "Raise your hand if you're ready to defend everything we have built together these last 8 years — at home and abroad!" A week later Obama's national security adviser, Susan Rice, called Trump's restructuring of the National Security Council "stone cold crazy."

Yet Obama, who polls showed had left office popular and trusted, had appeared more cautious about diluting his influence by quickly second-guessing Trump. Doing so could make it easier for Trump to dismiss critiques as predictable partisan nitpicking. And becoming the face of Trump's opposition could make it harder for the next generation of Democratic leaders to emerge.

So Obama said nothing Monday when Trump fired his former appointee Sally Yates, who was serving as acting attorney general. He also won't opine on Trump's announcement of a Supreme Court nominee, former White House aides in touch with Obama said.

Following his lead, Team Obama is applying what former aides call a "Mitt Romney-John McCain" test to Trump. If Trump's actions seem like something the former GOP presidential nominees might have done, Obama won't criticize. Actions outside the Republican mainstream are fair game.

Dan Pfeiffer, Obama's senior White House adviser, and three other former aides have launched a podcast called "Pod Save America," a kind of public group therapy session for despondent Obama loyalists. Their latest episode decried "Trump's unconscionable Muslim ban" and discussed Trump's Supreme Court deliberations with a former White House lawyer. The Trump administration says the travel order doesn't target Muslims, and focuses on terrorism-prone countries.

"The perspective we bring is as people who have sat in those offices and understand the seriousness and the decisions that cross the president's desk, and we are deeply concerned about what is happening," Pfeiffer said in an interview.

Denunciations reached a fever pitch after Trump's order on refugees and travel to the U.S by people from seven Muslim-majority countries. Obama's former national security spokesman, Ned Price, said the Trump administration's claim that it only affected a minority of travelers was "absurd and un-American."