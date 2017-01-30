Up to five dead in shooting at Quebec City mosque: report

QUEBEC CITY, Canada -- Up to five people were killed and several people wounded after gunmen opened fire at a mosque in Quebec City late Sunday, media reported.

A Quebec police spokesman confirmed that there were people killed, but did not say how many.

Two suspects in the shooting were arrested, he said.

Police did not rule out the possibility of a third suspect who had fled the scene.

The motive of the attack was not immediately clear.

A few dozen people were inside the Islamic Cultural Center when the shooting began just after 8:00 pm, CBC reported, citing its French-language service Radio-Canada.

The center's director said at least five people were killed, but that information had not been confirmed by police, CBC said.

Police set up a perimeter around the mosque where the shooting attack took place after evening prayers.

According to witnesses cited by Radio-Canada, two men entered the center and opened fire on the people inside.

Quebec's prime minister, Philippe Couillard, said in a series of Twitter posts that the government was "mobilized to ensure the security of the people of Quebec."

"Quebec categorically rejects this barbarous violence," he wrote. "Solidarity with Quebec people of Muslim faith."

The Islamic Cultural Center of Quebec, which is also known as the grand mosque of Quebec, had already been the target of hate: a pig's head was left on the doorstep last June during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.