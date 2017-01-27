|
Jury awards $1.25 million in school bathroom break lawsuit
|
AP January 27, 2017, 12:12 am TWN
|
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A jury has awarded $1.25 million to a former San Diego high schooler who was denied a bathroom break and forced to urinate in a bucket.
The girl, then 14, used the bucket in a Patrick Henry High School supply room in 2012. A teacher had denied her request to leave a 25-minute class, believing it was against school rules.
Her lawyer said after the incident made headlines, the girl was mercilessly teased, traumatized and attempted suicide.
She sued the teacher and the San Diego Unified School District.
District lawyers said the teacher — who no longer works on campus — never intended to embarrass the girl.
The San Diego Union-Tribune (http://bit.ly/2jh00t4 ) says the district will consider whether to appeal Wednesday's decision.
|
