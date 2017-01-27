Trump understands special nature of U.S.-Taiwan relations: Feulner

WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump understands the special relationship between his country and Taiwan and is aware of the value of this relationship, Edwin Feulner, a senior adviser to the Trump transition team, said Thursday.

Taiwan has grown concerned that some of Trump's remarks suggest he sees Taiwan as a bargaining chip in Washington's relations with Beijing, but Feulner, the former president of the conservative Heritage Foundation, did not see it that way.

"I think President Trump understands both the unique relationship that the United States has with Taiwan because of the Taiwan Relations Act of 1979 and the fact that's the law of the land that absolutely binds every administration," Feulner told Taiwanese reporters on the sidelines of a seminar.

"He knows the value of that relationship both in terms of our trade relations and our long-term need to keep a stable and defendable Taiwan there," Feulner said.

Some American scholars have expressed concern that Trump is also not clear on the U.S.'s one-China policy, but Feulner said he was "sure that by now he understands it."

Although Trump is from the business world, he "has smart people around him who know the intricacies and the history of the Shanghai Communique and the Taiwan Relations Act," who have made past policies clear to the president, he said.

Feulner said he will visit Taiwan in late February and looks forward to meeting friends, including former Premier Yu Shyi-kun (游錫).

Yu met Feulner in Washington last week, when he was there to attend Trump's inauguration ceremony on Jan. 20.

Feulner also spoke with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) by phone earlier this month, when she was in Houston during a stopover on her way to Central America.