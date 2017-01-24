What Trump's trade and geopolitical moves mean for China

BEIJING — With his rejection of an Asian trade pact, U.S. President Donald Trump has tackled the first in a promised series of far-reaching policy changes that could inadvertently give China room to assert itself as a regional leader and worsen strains over the South China Sea and Taiwan.

The U.S. departure from the Trans-Pacific Partnership could help President Xi Jinping's effort to cast Beijing as a champion of free trade and might increase official interest in a Chinese-led alternative trade deal. The TPP, which excluded China, has been seen as a gambit by Trump's predecessor, Barack Obama, to counter Beijing's influence.

It could also strengthen ties with China's neighbors as Beijing prepares for potential challenges from Washington on thorny issues including claims over the South China Sea and the status of Taiwan, the self-ruled island Chinese leaders claim as part of their territory.

Here is a look at these issues and what they mean for China.

___

TPP AND THE RISE OF CHINA:

The U.S. withdrawal from TPP gives China an opening to step up as a leader in forging Asian trade agreements.

In an implicit rejection of Trump's promises to restrict imports, Xi defended free trade in a speech last week at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland, calling on other governments to reject protectionism.

"China is likely to play a much stronger lead role in the future Asia Pacific trade architecture," Rajiv Biswas, chief Asia economist for IHS Markit, said in a report.

Beijing has launched its own initiatives to develop Asian trade centered on China including a bank to finance roads, ports and railways and the "One Belt, One Road" project to develop links with European markets.

The cost of Trump's decision will fall most heavily on Chinese neighbors such as Vietnam and Malaysia that stood to gain from easier access to the U.S. market.

That could increase interest in another Chinese-led initiative, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership. It is less sweeping than the TPP and would allow more protection for state-owned industry.

At the same time, Trump also has promised to pursue trade deals with individual TPP countries.

"This bilateral approach may also provide opportunities for further trade liberalization," Biswas said.

___

TRUMP AND TRADE

Trump's rejection of TPP is the first step in an ambitious agenda aimed at rearranging trade with Asia — with sweeping potential repercussions for regional economies.

Trump has promised to raise tariffs on Chinese goods to 45 percent and to induce American manufacturers to shift production to the United States. He says he will negotiate bilateral trade deals with individual Asian countries, which could redirect trade flows.

Those moves could erode China's influence, which stems in part from being its neighbors' biggest export market on the strength of demand by Chinese factories for raw materials and components that go into U.S.-bound goods.