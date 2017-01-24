Top Trump security adviser investigated

WASHINGTON -- A top military counsel to President Donald Trump is under scrutiny by U.S. counterintelligence agents who have probed the new national security adviser's communications with Russian officials, the Wall Street Journal said Sunday.

The paper reported that Michael Flynn, a retired three-star general who was among senior White House staff sworn in Sunday, has come under investigation as part of a counterintelligence examination of communications between Russian government members and Trump's inner circle.

Inquiry findings and whether it was still underway remained unclear, the WSJ said.

Flynn has raised eyebrows for receiving payment from the Russian broadcaster RT to join a gala celebration in Moscow last year, where he sat at a banquet table with President Vladimir Putin.

U.S. reports have also said Flynn telephoned Moscow's ambassador to Washington, Sergey Kislyak, several times the day before Obama unveiled punitive measures over Russia's alleged cyberattacks to influence the U.S. election.

Trump's press secretary Sean Spicer has said Flynn had spoken with the envoy on Christmas Day, sending him a text to wish him a merry Christmas and happy New Year.

The national security adviser is not formally part of the cabinet but is usually one of the president's most influential counsels.

Flynn, a veteran of America's wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, has courted controversy with extreme statements that critics say border on Islamophobia, but has taken a more flexible line on Russia and China.

Non-profit to Sue Trump

There was more trouble on the horizon for Trump, with a Washington group of lawyers and researchers planning to file a federal lawsuit against him Monday U.S. time, alleging that he is violating a constitutional ban on accepting payments from foreign governments.

In a statement released Sunday the Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) said the newly sworn-in Trump was in violation of the Constitution because his business properties abroad operate partly based on goodwill from foreign governments and regulators.

The US Constitution states that no federal official can receive a gift or "emolument" from a foreign government.

"We did not want to get to this point, CREW executive director Noah Bookbinder said in the statement. "It was our hope that President Trump would take the necessary steps to avoid violating the Constitution before he took office."

"We were forced to take legal action."

The group cited payments from guests at his hotels and golf courses and space leased in his properties by foreign governments as examples of "getting cash and favors."

The CREW non-profit will not seek monetary damages but intends to file the suit in a Manhattan federal court when it opens Monday morning.

"President Trump has made his slogan 'America First,'" Bookbinder said.

"So you would think he would want to strictly follow the Constitution's foreign emoluments clause, since it was written to ensure our government officials are thinking of Americans first, and not foreign governments."