Winter tornadoes leave 18 dead in US

ADEL, Georgia -- First there was the roar of the wind, then mere seconds to scoop up her grandson and run: Bridgit Simmons and her family knew the weekend storms that claimed more than a dozen lives around the South were threatening.

They had heard storm warnings all day Sunday, but that afternoon it all happened so fast as storms that killed at least 18 over the weekend moved across the Deep South. She, along with her parents, her daughter, and her grandson were in their brick home in the southwest Georgia city of Albany when the sky got dark and the wind began to howl.

"I was in the den and I heard that loud roar and I grabbed the baby and I said, 'Let's go guys. This is it.' We laid down and that was it." The wind was so loud, she added, "you could hear it beating back and forth."

Tense minutes went by. Then the storm moved on, the sky lightened and the winds calmed.

Their home was largely unscathed, save for a carport that collapsed atop two cars. But trees were down all around, police sirens wailed and authorities would add three more deaths for an overall count of at least 18.

Elsewhere, shredded siding from mobile homes, a house stripped of exterior walls but left standing, even a piano blown outdoors, all bore evidence of the power of a vast storm system that began its two-day assault on the South with four deaths Saturday in Mississippi.

Authorities said at least 14 deaths occurred in south Georgia alone, seven from an apparent winter twister that tore through a trailer park some 60 miles from Simmons' home before dawn Sunday.

Coroner Tim Purvis in south Georgia's Cook County confirmed that seven people died at a mobile home park in the small community of Adel. Roughly half of the 40 homes were leveled.

Debris of pulverized homes lay not far from a section of mobile homes largely untouched. The area was empty of survivors after police cordoned off the site.