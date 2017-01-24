|
International Edition
Tuesday
January, 24, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Raining cats and...
|
AP January 24, 2017, 12:10 am TWN
|
Laura Bersuch walks her dog Lola through floodwater near the Seal Beach Pier during a storm in Seal Beach, California, Sunday, Jan. 22. The heavy downpour on Sunday drenched Orange County in one of the heaviest storms of the year. Fast-moving floodwaters swept through California mountain communities and residents fled homes below hillsides scarred by wildfires as the third in the latest series of storms brought a deluge Sunday and warnings about damaging mudslides.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
China Resumes Ties With Sao Tome in Triumph Over Taiwan
2
President outlines government priorities for 2017
3
Trump says 'One China' policy up for negotiation
4
US president, Japan prime minister to seek reconciliation at Pearl Harbor
5
HISTORIC HEALING
6
Taiwan's president won't meet with Trump: spokeswoman
7
Japan's Abe in Hawaii to visit Pearl Harbor with Obama
8
Delta Air reportedly will stop serving Taiwan in May
9
Cosby, a year later: Will he seek deal or prepare for trial?
10
Timing of China's aircraft carrier sailing through Taiwan Strait seen 'delicate'