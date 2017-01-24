Raining cats and...

Laura Bersuch walks her dog Lola through floodwater near the Seal Beach Pier during a storm in Seal Beach, California, Sunday, Jan. 22. The heavy downpour on Sunday drenched Orange County in one of the heaviest storms of the year. Fast-moving floodwaters swept through California mountain communities and residents fled homes below hillsides scarred by wildfires as the third in the latest series of storms brought a deluge Sunday and warnings about damaging mudslides.