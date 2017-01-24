Wild West dream leads to courthouse

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania -- An obsession with the Wild West compelled then-Mayor Steve Reed to scour the country for artifacts and plan for a museum to house them all in the unlikely location of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

The museum never came close to being built, and on Monday prosecutors and his lawyers will begin to pick a jury for Reed's trial on 112 counts of receiving stolen property. Investigators say they recovered some 1,800 artifacts, many from his home, and jurors will hear about dozens of them.

They include stagecoach equipment, saddles, a dice game known as chuck-a-luck, copies of the Tombstone Epitaph newspaper, knives and a gun collection that includes a "Whorehouse Box w/pin fire revolver."

His lawyer, Henry Hockeimer Jr., said Reed, who is dealing with what he described as serious health issues, denies the allegations.

"Suffice to say that we believe the evidence at trial will show that Mr. Reed ... did not steal anything and was in fact in lawful possession of the items the attorney general's office charged him with," Hockeimer said. As to why he is charged with receiving stolen property, as opposed to theft, Hockeimer said prosecutors "never have completely articulated their theory."

Reed, a Democrat, had been a phenomenally successful politician in Pennsylvania's capital city.