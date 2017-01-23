News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Tuesday

January, 24, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Trump to announce US withdrawal from TPP: media
AFP  January 23, 2017, 10:25 pm TWN
WASHINGTON -- US President Donald Trump will sign a decree Monday that effectively ends US participation in a sweeping trans-Pacific free trade agreement negotiated under former president Barack Obama, CNN reported.

The action would be the new president's first move to make good on a campaign vow to scrap the Trans-Pacific Partnership, or TPP, which he denounced as a "job killer" and a "rape" of US interests.

The agreement, seen as a counter to China's rising economic influence, was promoted by Washington and aimed to set trade rules for the 21st century. Although signed in 2015, it has not yet gone into effect.

It was signed by 12 countries -- Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore, the United States and Brunei -- that together represent 40 percent of the world economy.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a big supporter of the accord, has said that TPP without the United States would not make sense.

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search